Watch: Rare, massive sea creature with more than 3,000 teeth spotted in Australia

A man, who was visiting Australia, spotted an enormous sea creature which had thousands of teeth. The anglers who were onboard were left surprised after the creature approached their boat.

Speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Thomas D’Emilio who had gone fishing near K’gari island with his friend Toby, said that he started feeling seasick.

He told the media organisation that because he was feeling seasick, they went ashore for some time and then decided to again go for fishing.

“We noticed some birds, so we went over to see if there was any mackerel or tuna with them,” said D’Emilio, speaking to the outlet. “Then all of a sudden, a whale shark," he added. × The video of the “rare sighting” was shared by D’Emilio on TikTok on February 6.

Whale shark leaves anglers amazed

In the video, a massive whale shark was seen approaching the boat and coming close enough to the anglers, which made it possible for them to touch it.

“I just touched a whale shark,” said D’Emilio, in the video. However, the massive sea creature appeared unfazed by the brief touch.

The video of the encounter with the whale shark was shared by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Facebook.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, whale sharks are the largest fish found in the world and they “reach up to 46 feet and nearly 24,000 pounds”.

Even though they are big in size and have “more than 3,000 tiny teeth,” these sharks are filter feeders and are seen as harmless to humans.

Even though whale sharks are common in some areas of Australia, they are rarely spotted near K'gari, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

They were last seen near the island four years ago. “Still can’t believe it,” wrote D’Emilio, in the caption of the TikTok video.

“If (Toby) wasn’t feeling seasick we would have been out further and missed it all,” D’Emilio said while speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Company.

K’gari, which is known as Fraser Island, is an island located nearly 590 miles northeast of Sydney.