Watch: Plane crashes few yards off Hampton beach in US, flips over in a movie-like scene

Hampton, USAEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

The plane was later towed away from the beach by the coast guard Photograph:(Twitter)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash.

Over the weekend, a small plane crash occurred just off Hampton beach in New Hampshire, capturing the attention of beachgoers and swimmers as it flipped upside down upon hitting the Atlantic Ocean's surface. 

Video from a different angle:

The aircraft, identified as a single-engine Piper PA-18 engaged in a banner tow operation for a concert advertisement, had been buzzing over the crowded beach all morning before the incident. 

Eyewitnesses reported that the plane dropped its banner, indicating something was wrong. Moments later, it hit the water approximately 30 yards from the shore and flipped over, slowly gliding into the ocean in an almost surreal movie-like scene. 

Pilot 'not hurt'

Fortunately, the pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, managed to escape the aircraft on his own, thanks to the quick response of the Hampton Beach lifeguards who assisted him ashore.

Authorities confirmed that the pilot did not sustain any injuries and was evaluated at the scene. The crashed aircraft was subsequently pulled from the ocean using a rope by lifeguards and the Hampton Fire Department.

Cause of the crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary information released by the FAA indicates that the reason for the crash remains unknown.

The aircraft involved in the incident is registered to the owner of Sky Lines Aerial Advertising, located at nearby Hampton Airfield, according to FAA records. However, the pilot's name has not been disclosed.

