WATCH | Jaan Roose sets new world record, completes world’s longest single-building slackline

Jaan Roose, an Estonian slackline athlete, achieved an extraordinary feat by walking on a slackline tied between the Iconic Towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar for 150m (492ft).

The 2.5cm thick rope, made of strong fabric, was suspended 185m above ground.

The remarkable feat is titled 'Sparkline'.

The 'Sparkline' walk is not only the longest on a single building, but also Jaan’s highest urban walk to date at an elevation of more than 185 metres on a line just 2.5cm wide, Reuters news agency reported.

The viral video has attracted comments appreciating Roose for his "balancing skills and pure control."

"This is the coolest thing ever," said one social media user.

Roose, who is an international athlete, has previously performed such daredevil acts all over the world which includes one between two mountains in Kazakhstan and another over lions and elephants in Kenya.

"Now after crossing the distance between iconic towers, I feel fantastic actually. After so much work, working at night trying to find the perfect moment during the day with less wind with no sun to set it up and to finally find a moment to walk it and get to the other side, it feels great," Reuters quoted him as saying.

This event was part of an enthralling calendar of international events in Qatar.

