Watch: Pilot attacks parking gate with axe 20 times at Denver Airport after ‘hitting breaking point’

In a shocking video surfacing online, a United Airlines pilot is seen attacking a barrier gate with an axe at the employees’ parking lot at Denver International Airport.

Apparently this United Airlines pilot was having a bad day at Denver International Airport 👀 pic.twitter.com/uY3yHwSKaQ — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 18, 2023 ×

The pilot has been identified as 63-year-old Kenneth Henderson Jones, who later told authorities that he had just “hit his breaking point.”

As seen in the video, the pilot hit the gate’s parking arm more than 20 times relentlessly, before it broke off its hinge.

How did the pilot get caught?

The pilot tried to flee the scene after damaging the airport property; however, he was nabbed by an airport employee. A separate video shows the employee managing to grab the axe away from the pilot.

Watch: India opposes controversial US visa policy

According to a report by NDTV, Henderson then tried to escape the airport authorities by running into nearby fields but was caught by Denver police.

Why did the pilot break barrier?

At first, the pilot said, according to the police, that he had just hit his breaking point. However, he later changed his statement to claim that he was actually trying to help drivers who were seemingly stuck in the parking lot because of the barrier.

''Kenneth started by saying he just hit his breaking point' and that he was ‘trying to get rid of issues for everyone waiting,” a police statement read.

Charges filed against the pilot

Jones was charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief by Adams County authorities and released on the same day. He is set to attend an arraignment in Adams County Court on September 25.

As an internal investigation continues, the pilot has been taken off United's work schedule. CBS News reports that the damages attributed to the pilot are approximately $700.

In a comment, it's worth noting that FAA records indicate the accused pilot holds qualifications to operate various large passenger planes, such as Boeing 767s and 757s.