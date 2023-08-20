US struggles to keep up with demand of ballistic missiles to aid Ukraine: Report

The United States lacks the capacity to furnish Ukraine with sufficient quantities of tactical ballistic missiles that could significantly impact its counteroffensive efforts against Russia, Financial Times reported.

The newspaper also highlighted insights from various experts who questioned the potential efficacy of such weaponry in aiding Kyiv's counteroffensive.

Why US weapons aren't making much difference for Ukraine?

Because Ukraine, a former Soviet Republic, prior to the war with Russia, trained its armed forces to use Soviet-era weaponry it held in its reserve. While the Ukrainian side may get as many western weapons, it's the limited duration of training (in the middle of a war) that makes the difference.

The Financial Times report while referring to unnamed American officials, also contended that the US lacks the production capability for the tactical ballistic missiles Ukraine has requested.

Furthermore, the report pointed out that concerns about escalating the conflict with Russia serve as a deterrent to Washington shipping such weapons.

The US officials reportedly cautioned that the scope of US military assistance might diminish as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

The potential for Republican Donald Trump's reelection further adds to the uncertainty, given his repeated commitments to ending the conflict promptly upon taking office.

War fatigue appearing in the West?

Meanwhile, in Germany, another country from which Ukraine has sought long-range missiles, a recent survey by ARD-DeutschlandTrend revealed that 52 per cent of respondents firmly oppose such deliveries, while 36 per cent are in favour.

Moscow has repeatedly cautioned Western nations against furnishing arms to Ukraine, asserting that such actions only prolong the conflict and involve them in a "proxy war" with Russia.

