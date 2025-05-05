Pakistan's Abdul Aziz Ghazi, who is the Imam of the Lal Masjid of Islamabad, urged Muslims of his country not to support Pakistan in the India-Pak war. He said that Pakistani Muslims are more oppressed in their country than in any other. The Imam said, "Pakistani forces bomb our own Muslims in Pakistan, India doesn't do that with Indian Muslims.”

What did the Imam say?

A video was circulated on social media in which Ghazi was seen addressing a group of men inside the mosque. He asked people present there to raise their hands, who they want to support Pakistan if a war erupts with India. When no one raised a hand, he said, "There are very few, which means many are enlightened now".

"India-Pakistan war is not a war of religion. Pakistan's war is a war of the community. And the prophet said to fight for the community," the Imam said.

"The amount of cruelty and adversity Pakistan has right now is much more than India. India does not have as much cruelty as Pakistan has (towards Muslims)," he added.

Talking about the attack on Lal Masjid, the Imam said Pakistani authorities targeted their people after that. "They (Pakistani government) bombed their people," Ghazali said.

"Do people go missing in India as they do in Pakistan? Pakistan is responsible for the forced disappearances of Baloch, Pashtuns, PTI workers, religious clerics, and journalists," he further said.