Watch | Moment when 13-year-old Aussie skateboarder pulled off an incredible trick and made history

Achieving a memorable feat, skateboarding prodigy Arisa Trew emerged as the first female to land a 720 trick in a competition and that too in front of sporting legend, Tony Hawk.

The 13-year-old girl, who hails from Queensland's Gold Coast, nailed the tricky move, in which she had to complete two 360-degree rotations in mid-air. The incredible trick was pulled by Trew when she was taking part in the Tony Hawk Vert Alert competition in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.

Tony Hawk had become the first person to have ever landed the trick, making history in skateboarding when he did that in 1985. On seeing Trew pull off the same trick successfully, Hawk said that girl's effort 'brought the house down'.

The incredible feat achieved by Trew drove her to victory in the women's final which she had won ahead of Reese Nelson and Asahi Kaihara.

Taking to Instagram, Trew wrote, "I can't believe I landed my first 720!!! And to be the first girl in the world to land a 7 in competition, thanks for the fun @thvertalert and everyone who helped me land it!" Arisa Trew becomes 1st female to land 720 pic.twitter.com/qjUZfRj7Kl — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 27, 2023 × Her post attracted reactions from some of the biggest personalities in skateboarding. 'Blew our minds' "The best thing I saw all weekend, thank you for blowing our minds!" stated Bucky Lasek, who has clinched 13 medals, 10 of them being gold medals won at the X Games.

"Monumental moment in women's skateboarding history," stated Christian Hosoi, who was a cult figure in skateboarding in the 1980s and '90s.

Trevor Ward, the coach of Trew, gave a glimpse of her stunning move in the lead-up to her fans.

"What an amazing scenario. The 2 best vert skaters going head-to-head to land the 720 in front of the inventor of the trick," Ward wrote on Instagram, referring to Trew's rival competitor Lilly Stoephasius.

We knew it was coming soon. We just didn't expect it to be on the world stage rather than our vert ramp back home in Australia," he said.

"Arisa has an amazing mindset and willpower to succeed," the coach added.

Currently, the Aussie is ranked 14th in the world and the huge victory will give Trew a huge boost in her quest to clinch a place in the national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

