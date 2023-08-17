Watch: Massive storm causes floods at Germany airport, above 100 flights cancelled

Massive downpour hit Germany’s Frankfurt airport Wednesday (August 16), deluging streets, turning runways into swimming pools and triggering mass cancellations of flights.

⛈️🌊🇩🇪 - #Frankfurt Airport Submerged: 70 Flights Cancelled due to Heavy Rain.



Video shows the runways flooded at one of the country's main travel hubs. It's reported that some passengers were unable to leave flights that had just landed. pic.twitter.com/EFKwImt4jn — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) August 17, 2023 ×

Videos circulating on the internet showed waterlogged streets and the airport completely flooded.

AFP reported at least 100 flights were cancelled and another 23 were diverted to other airports. Authorities reported that a big storm swept over southwest Germany late Wednesday, unleashing massive floods and over 25,000 bolts of lightning within an hour.

Fire Service launched over 500 operations

Following the mayhem caused due to heavy rains, the fire service in Germany’s financial capital said they launched over 500 operations related to the storm.

Officials said they were called to help as more than 350 instances of flooding into buildings and fallen trees were reported. Even off-duty personnel had to be called in, AFP reported.

The storm also affected other areas, with Gelsenkirchen, in the region North Rhine-Westphalia, hard hit.

Weather forecast

As per a report from The Local, a German publication, the weather service earlier predicted thunderstorms throughout the nation except for the northwest region. The forecast indicated that these thunderstorms were expected to bring intense rainfall, ranging from 25 to 40 litres per square meter in a short span of time, along with a potential for flooding in certain areas.

Watch: India restricts imports of laptops | Biden spotted chilling at a beach

Last week, southern Germany experienced heavy showers, resulting in an unusual hail event in the city of Reutlingen.

While the size of the hailstones was ordinary, the quantity that descended was extraordinary, accumulating up to a foot within an hour.

This led to a peculiar scene of snowplows being put to use to clear streets and roads, with over 250 firefighters and city personnel deployed on duty, as reported by The Guardian.

Subsequently, localised flooding occurred as melting snow flowed into basements and underground parking areas.

(With inputs from agencies)