The many controversies surrounding Twitter since Elon Musk took over

Twitter is now the ex-name' of the social media platform which now 'X'. This may' sound a mouthful but Elon Musk-led biggest microblogging platform in the world has undergone a complete transformation in a step towards what the eccentric billionaire calls a 'super app'. Much may yet to still happen but Twitter's official Twitter handle showing the logo of 'X' on July 24 and this created major worldwide buzz. Shortly before that, Musk had hinted that the iconic blue-bird logo would be dropped soon.

This may just be end of an era and start of a new one at Twitter, just over a year after Musk took over from founder Jack Dorsey. But rebranding Twitter as 'X' is definitely not the only reason Twitter under Musk has made global news.

Let's take a look at how some controversies at Twitter after Musk takeover have shaken the tech world and more.

The sackfest

Soon after taking over Twitter, Musk hinted that the company would do some major cost cutting. It was clear that jobs of those working at Twitter were not secure but just to what extent Musk would rock the boat was unclear at least in the initial period.

Then the axe fell!

By end of May 2023, headcount at Twitter fell by over 80 per cent.

“There were a lot of people that didn't seem to have a lot of value. I think that's true at many Silicon Valley companies. I think there is the possibility for significant cuts at other companies without affecting their productivity, in fact increasing their productivity," Musk told Wall Street Journal in a virtual interaction.

Watch | End of era for Twitter users: 'Time to say adieu to all the birds,' says Musk | World News | WION

The massive culling was not without consequences. The stability of the platform online and of the company itself came under scanner. Add to this several Twitter outages and enough people, including the all-important advertisers were spooked. Those sacked included Jack Dorsey-appointed former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

The Blue Tick blues

Before Musk took over Twitter, blue tick was something to be coveted. The simple verification mark was hot property and a sign that an account is indeed what or who it claims to be.

But Musk replaced the old system with Twitter Blue, a subscription which awarded blue tick to anyonw who was ready to spend some money monthly.

Twitter's content policy

Musk, who called himself 'free-speech absolutist' was soon found himself at receiving end of global criticism over his views on content moderation. Shortly after acquiring Twitter, Musk said in October 2022 that he would establish “content moderation council” which will advise him on certain key decisions like upholding former US president Donald Trump's suspension from the platform. Musk himself had said that he wouldn't reinstate Trump without consulting the council. But in November Musk unilaterally revoked Trump's suspension.

Under Musk. Twitter also removed bans on many accounts, owners of which were called 'neo-Nazis' by news outlets.

Musk disbanded Trust and Safety Council which was already existing within Twitter.

The Elonjet saga

In November 2022, Musk declared that he would not ban an account which monitored flights of his Gulfstream G700 private jet in real time.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk tweeted.

Also Read | Twitter rebrands to 'X' as Musk bids adieu to blue bird once synonymous with microblogging

But the account was banned in December. Musk claimed that the account was violating Twitter's doxxing policy. Supporters of the account claimed that the action was taken in spite of the account using information about his jet which was already public.

Allegations of stifling free speech

In December last year, Twitter suspended accounts of several prominent journalists who had retweeted info about Musk's private jet. The accounts were later re-instated but Musk attracted criticism of targetting accounts based on personal preferences and prejudices.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.