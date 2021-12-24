Watch: Former US President Barak Obama's super cute interaction with small girl about favourite book

A sweet video of the former United States President Barak Obama's interaction with a little girl at a vaccination centre in the country will make your day.

Obama visited the vaccine site in Kimball Elementary School in southeast Washington with Dr Anthony Fauci, who is the White House Chief Medical Advisor.

During the visit, Obama interacted with a girl and they discussed their fondness for a book named 'Green Eggs and Ham', which is written by Dr Seuss.

The fun conversation took place when Obama asked the girl: "Do you have any favourite book?" She replied: "Green Eggs and Ham." Obama then said, "That's one of my favourite too…That is a classic."

Watch the video here:

I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match. pic.twitter.com/4MI1BcIsPZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 22, 2021 ×

Obama posted the cute video on his official Twitter handle, he captioned it as: "I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match."

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered 858.3K views. After watching the wholesome video, social media users dropped in comments to praise the former President and his rapport with kids.

Recently, Obama shared his list of favourites from 2021. His list of favourite films include Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story,' Rebecca Hall's 'Passing,' Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog,' Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of MacBeth' and Mike Mills' 'C'mon, C'mon'. The list also includes 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and 'Pig'.

