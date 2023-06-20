WATCH | Florida police officer gets sucked in drainpipe during flood rescue

Florida police officer William Hollingsworth tried to save a person who was trapped in floodwaters while putting his life at risk. However, despite best efforts, both men got sucked into a drainage pipe. The horrific incident was recorded and the gripping video was shared on the social media platform.

Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was carried almost 100 feet in the drainage pipe beneath a four-lane highway by the water along with the man in distress before the two resurfaced on the other side, said the Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Escambia County has been facing severe weather and torrential downpours for several days which reached its peak on Friday morning. The sheriff's office stated Hollingsworth was on patrol duty to help the motorists who were stuck in rapidly rising waters.

The deputy, during his patrol, met a man who was stuck in a disabled vehicle.

Terrifying moment captured The terrifying moment when the floodwaters captured Hollingsworth amid rescue was captured by the body camera footage. The police officer was dragged underwater by the water and was sucked by a drainage pipe by the side of the road.

For almost 30 seconds, all the noises in the video were drowned out by the roaring water as Hollingsworth is seen tumbling through the darkness. Through some miracle, the police official along with the distressed man came out to the other side of the highway, where there was an outlet of the drainage pipe. Florida Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth and a resident are both "lucky to be alive" after they were sucked into a drainage pipe by flood water during a torrential downpour. pic.twitter.com/tNhxTvc0O2 — The Washington Press (@washpressorg) June 19, 2023 × In the video, Hollingsworth is seen immediately rushing to help the other man once he is out of the pipe. "You okay, buddy? Can you believe what just happened to us?" exclaimed the deputy. He then asked the man to breathe and helped him get on his feet. "I almost died," the shocked citizen said.

Hollingsworth brought the man to a secured place and called other officers for help. The police officer was thanked for all the assistance by the man in distress.

"When I came out, you were right there," the man can be seen telling Hollingsworth.

Exceptional courage The Escambia County Sheriff's Office stated that the footage is an example of the "exceptional courage displayed by the men and women of law enforcement every day."

Many social media users praised the officer for his courage and valour. "This is an outstanding show of courage," one user said. "From one law enforcement officer to another; you are the example of what protect and serve means … I salute you," wrote another.