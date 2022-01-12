Watch: Corey the Dribbler creates world record by bouncing four basketballs 326 times in 30 seconds

Corey the Dribbler has created a world record by bouncing four basketballs 326 times in 30 seconds.

Guinness World Records shared the video of his incredible feat on its official Instagram page. The post has garnered over 31 thousand likes and 109 comments.

Lauding his achievement, people have congratulated him saying he's incredibly talented and that they have never seen like this before.

After creating the world record, Corey said, “Being a Guinness World Records title holder is an honour. I would like to be a Guinness World Records title holder to inspire kids to become Guinness World Records title holders themselves!"

Corey was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. He attended high school at Kennedy-Kenrick Catholic School, where he earned “All-Catholic” honors his senior season.

After posting videos of his ball-handling skills on Youtube, he caught the attention of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

Corey has played with the Harlem Globetrotters and many other professional basketball teams during his pro career! He also got the rare opportunity to play professional basketball overseas in China with Former NBA stars Tracy McGrady, Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, and Bonzi Wells with the United States Legends Team.



While on his journey to master the art of ball handling, Corey set 7 Guinness World Records, and became a 8-Time Guinness World Record holder.



