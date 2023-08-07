Watch | Bear breaks free from cargo crate on passenger flight in Dubai

Iraq's Prime Minister has initiated an investigation into a bizarre incident where a bear managed to break free from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft just before departing from Dubai airport.

The incident not only caused delays but also sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Iraqi Airways swiftly defended itself, asserting that it was not at fault for the bear's escape. The airline reported that its crew collaborated with United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities, who promptly dispatched specialists to sedate and safely remove the animal from the plane.

A video circulating on social media captured the plane's captain issuing an apology to passengers for the takeoff delay. The bear's escape from its crate in the cargo hold was cited as the cause of the disruption.

Procedure adherence and discrepancies

Iraqi Airways maintained that the procedures for transporting the bear adhered to established legal standards, following protocols approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

However, an individual featured in the viral video indicated a differing perspective. According to this source, the aircraft was running an hour behind schedule for its journey to Baghdad. Passengers were even asked to disembark while efforts were undertaken to resolve the issue.

Dubai International Airport, renowned as the world's busiest for international travel, refrained from commenting on the incident.

An official from Iraqi Airways disclosed to The Associated Press that the bear was indeed en route to Baghdad. However, the official remained anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the matter and declined to reveal the identity of the animal's owner.

A dark trend amid legal struggles

The act of keeping predatory animals as pets, particularly in affluent circles within Baghdad, has gained popularity. Iraq's authorities have encountered challenges in enforcing regulations aimed at safeguarding wild animals.

In efforts to prevent such creatures from roaming the city streets or being used as exotic fare in restaurants, Baghdad's police have called on citizens to report instances of such animals being released.