Watch | Atlanta police officer smashed window to save man trapped inside car in waist-deep water

Amidst heavy downpour and flash flooding in Atlanta on September 14, two locals emerged as heroes who rescued a trapped driver. Atlanta Police Officer Rayando Bryan and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Captain Terrance Simon are being hailed for their courageous act.

The viral video, which was captured by Officer Bryan’s body camera, showed the officer and fire Captain Simon breaking the window of the Chevy Malibu and pulling the man to safety.

“That man’s life was on the line,” said the 46-year-old Simon, who waded into chest-high water to save the ride-share driver from drowning.

9/14/23 Atlanta experienced major rainfall & significant flooding. An APD Officer & AFRD Captain saved a man from a car that was partially submerged in standing water. We're proud of the actions of AFRD Captain Terrance Simon & APD Officer Rayando Bryan.

Bryan, who was also called to the scene, used his police baton to break the car’s window while Simon pulled him out.

The water was so deep it lifted the sedan off the ground and made it impossible to open the door, both officers said Monday. Another woman riding in the driver’s vehicle managed to get out before the water got too high, authorities said.

In the video, the first responders can be seen surrounded by trash and floating debris as they work to free the driver of the flooded sedan from the rising floodwater. They eventually pulled the man out to safety.

“He was just worn out and he was overwhelmed,” Simon said of the trapped driver. “We were getting to be overwhelmed as well, because we had been out there for a few minutes and we had water that was well over 4 ½ feet.”

Footage from security cameras outside the public safety centre showed just how quickly the streets filled with water as the storm raged. It came rushing in like a river, flooding the parking lot and lifting orange parking barricades. Several city vehicles in the lot were stranded, too.

