Watch | Angry husband smashes winner's Crown at Brazil's LGBTQ+ beauty pageant after his wife finishes second

Beauty pageants are often celebrated, with crowing and tears, as it holds an immense sense of feminity and voice. However, things turned a bit ugly at an LGBTQ+ beauty pageant contest in Brazil when an angry husband smashed the winner's crown. Know why:

The incident occurred at the finale of Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 in Brazil. Beauty pageant contestant's husband smashes crown after wife comes second. pic.twitter.com/vd6qkjnT1J — Daron Bartlett (@bartlettdaron) May 30, 2023 × In a video released, the two drag queens Emanuelly Belini (winner) and Nathally Becker (runner-up) were seen standing in front of each other as the crown hovered above them. As per the customs of beauty pageants, after the winner is announced, the two contestants graciously hug each other in support of the winner. But Becker's husband had something else in his mind.

The video above clearly shows that as both queens were hugging each other, Becker's husband enters the stage, snatches the crown and smashes it hard to the floor. The furious man splintered the crown made of jewels and shouted that the judgment is unfair. The man yelled out inaudible profanities as he spent a few more seconds on the stage. After breaking the winner's crown, he tried to pull away his wife but the security invaded and stopped him. He was resisted, chased and taken backstage.

This instance shocks the audience present at the LGBTQ+ contest.

As quoted by The New York Times, Malone Haenish, the pageant's coordinator talking about the incident issued a statement condemning the behaviour of Becker's husband. She said, "He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage." Further added, "We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss when the partner of Miss Cuiabá, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown."

The authorities said that the pageant's legal team has been informed about the incident and will take action accordingly. How did netizens react to the video? A user said, "That’s a W husband there I need it." "How dare you win ahead of my wife?" 💀 pic.twitter.com/lAmY5Sh8Gc — TeeTalk 🔰 (@Obajemujnr_) May 30, 2023 × While another user said, "He said if my wife can’t win, no one can." "How dare you win ahead of my wife?" 💀 pic.twitter.com/lAmY5Sh8Gc — TeeTalk 🔰 (@Obajemujnr_) May 30, 2023 × A user compared this to Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock. The tweet said, "That’s some Will Smith moves."

A similar instance occurred in October 2022 at NYC’s first-ever Miss Sri Lanka pageant. Back then a violent brawl broke out at an after-party for the show when videos of a physical spar ended up online.

