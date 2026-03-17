/Viral baby monkey Punch lucks out, finds love, kisses and friends - VIDEO

Punch, the monkey who went viral for carrying an orange comfort plushie after being pushed away by his mother, seems to have found love. The macaque has been seen cuddling and kissing a female macaque believed to be named Momo-chan at Japan's Ichikawa City Zoo. Videos posted on X and other social media platforms show Punch playing around with Momo-chan. The duo can be seen chasing each other, jumping around and having a good time in different clips posted on the internet. His orange plushie orangutan can also be seen lying right next to them as they hug and cuddle each other. Punch attracted online attention after he was seen carrying the long-legged toy with him after being shunned by his mother and bullied by other monkeys. Seeing him all alone, zoo workers gave him a towel and another soft toy to ease his loneliness. Punch chose the orangutan plushie and always kept it with him.

Videos of Punch with his lover and friends

Punch seen engaging with other monkeys

He made people weep on the internet who sympathised with the animal, which was relying on a toy for company after being left all alone. Visitors started to reach the zoo located near Tokyo to see the viral monkey in the flesh with his plushie. However, things have taken a turn for Punch, who not only has found love but also gained friends. The latest pictures show him mingling with other monkeys, as they groom him and even carry him on their backs. He is now exhibiting and has entered social relations common with monkeys. When the Ichikawa City Zoo workers gave Punch the orange orangutan plushie, they were hoping that he would outgrow it soon. Zoo director Shigekazu Mizushina said at the time, "When he grows out of the plush toy that encourages his independence, and that's what we are hoping for."

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