Video: Virginia home explodes with firefighters inside; one dead and 13 injured

One firefighter was reported dead and 13 other people injured after a house in Virginia exploded on Friday night (Feb 16). The explosion occurred even as a team of firefighters was still inside the house.

The incident led to the injury of 11 fire crew members and two civilians, ranging from “limited to severe.”

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue personnel were quoted as saying by media reports that all injured crew members were hospitalised. Please pray for loved ones and friends of the Loudon County (Virginia) firefighter who was killed at the scene of a house explosion.



And for several firefighters injured.



🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/I4fArJAsCs — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) February 17, 2024 × In a statement released on Saturday, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System said, “Upon arrival, units from Sterling located a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence.”

Watch: Bird flu detected in Antarctica | Scientists create 'identical twin' universe × James Williams, the department's assistant chief of operations, said the fire crew entered the house at around 7:40 pm ET “for an investigation.” However, the blast occurred during that time, leading to a “total devastation”.

The video and photos of the aftermath of the incident show fire trucks and emergency vehicles lined up at the scene beside the debris and smoke erupting from the Sterling house.

Officials said the cause of the blast was still unclear. Williams asked for support, calling it the “worst call” they could respond to. He said they were investigating whether any neighbouring property was damaged in the incident.

Nearby residents later told media outlets that they felt their homes shaking when the blast took place.

CNN quoted a resident as saying that he thought the blast had occurred right in his yard. A neighbour who spoke to ABC7 News described the blast as looking “like an inferno”; “something out of a war zone”. Notably, he claimed to have smelled gas while walking his dog in the area right before the explosion.