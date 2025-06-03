/Video: Infamous elephant enters Thai store, treats itself to delicious snacks

A wild elephant left the national park in northeastern Thailand and took a stroll into a grocery store for some snacks. The animal was caught on camera toppling shelves and grabbing some food. The elephant named Plai Biang Lek belongs to the Khao Yai National Park. The grocery store owner was surprised to see him make his way into the shop in Pak Chong district of the Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The incident happened at 3 pm on Monday. According to local media reports, the store is only a kilometre from one of the park’s entrances. Plai Biang Lek is reportedly often seen near the village bordering the national park. “Locals are accustomed to seeing Plai Biang Lek passing by this particular store, but he has never before attempted to enter,” Khaosod English reported.

However, this is the first time it decided to surprise everyone by walking right into a store.

The Bangkok Post reported that the store owner was attending to a customer when the elephant strolled in. Both of them immediately rushed out and informed officials about the animal in the store.

Video of elephant in a Thai store

The video was shared on Facebook on the page “Here is Khao Yai” and has since gone viral. The elephant can be seen entering the store, almost hitting the ceiling. It then proceeds towards the shelves and looks for some snacks. After taking what he needs, the elephant left the store.

Chaos ensued around the animal as it walked inside, but it remained unfazed by all the action. The video shows him grabbing rice crackers before exiting, leaving a huge mess in the store. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

This wasn't its first rendezvous to a public place. Earlier this year, Plai Biang Lek entered a small restaurant looking for food. It went to the outdoor kitchen, and crashed chairs and kitchenware around him. At the time, metal poles had to be used to force Biang Lek to leave the restaurant.