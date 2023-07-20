US: Woman gives away child she couldn't take care of to couple in Hollywood

A couple in California was handed over a baby by a woman while they were reportedly dining at a Hollywood restaurant. The woman, purportedly the mother of the child, said that she could no longer care for the baby.

The aforementioned baby was then subsequently handed over to the police.

Where did the incident happen?

The incident reportedly took place at the Sunset Boulevard restaurant. The woman remains unidentified.

The couple brought the baby to the Beverly Hills Police Department shortly after.

Is the infant healthy?

Yes, the infant is reported to be healthy.

The Beverly Hills Police Department was quoted as saying by New York Post that the infant appeared to be in good health.

The baby was taken to a hospital for a routine checkup following which the case was handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department by the police in Beverly Hills.

The Police are now attempting to determine if the incident qualifies as a safe surrender.

California's Safely Surrendered Baby law: What is safe surrender?

According to the California Department of Social Services, "The Safely Surrendered Baby law (California Health and Safety Code, section 1255.7) provides a safe alternative for the surrender of a newborn baby in specified circumstances. Under the Safely Surrendered Baby law, a parent or person with lawful custody can safely surrender a baby confidentially, and without fear of prosecution, within 72 hours of birth."

"The Safely Surrendered Baby law requires the baby be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site, as determined by the local County Board of Supervisors. No questions will be asked and California Penal Code Section 271.5 protects surrendering individuals from prosecution of abandonment."

At the time of the surrender, the appropriate authorities place a bracelet on the baby for identification purposes. The same bracelet is given to the parent or lawful guardian.

"A parent or person with lawful custody has up to 14 days from the time of surrender to reclaim their baby," the California Department of Social Services says.

"A medical questionnaire must be offered, however, it is a voluntary document and can be declined. The questionnaire is offered solely for the purpose of collecting medical information critical to the health and survival of the infant. All identifying information that pertains to a parent or individual who surrenders a child is strictly confidential," it adds.

