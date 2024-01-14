US: Woman allegedly kills boyfriend’s daughter by feeding her ‘batteries, metal screw’

A 20-year-old US woman has been accused of killing her boyfriend’s daughter by feeding her a lethal concoction of items including batteries, a metal screw, and water beads.

Aleisia Owens also conducted extensive research on the web regarding household products that could be harmful to children. Her online search allegedly included phrases like "beauty products that are poisonous to kids" and "medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children."

The 18-month-old toddler, Iris Alfera, reportedly lived with her mother Emily Alfera, and her grandparents. Iris’s father, Bailey Jacob, had visitation rights only.

It was on June 25 of 2023 when Bailey Jacob was first informed about a serious medical situation involving his daughter. The crisis prompted a call to 911. The toddler was rushed to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle for immediate medical attention. However, the child was later airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh due to the severity of the case.

Four days later, Iris Alfera succumbed to organ failure. Later, as per a police report, Aleisia Owens claimed that the child had experienced a cramp and subsequently hit her head after she fell off the bed.

However, much to Owens’s chagrin, the investigation disclosed that before Iris's tragic demise, she had consumed a deadly mixture of items, including batteries, a metal screw, and water beads.

The autopsy report revealed fatal levels of acetone in her blood, leading to organ failure. Acetone, commonly found in nail polish remover, was determined to have been ingested shortly before Iris was hospitalised in critical condition on June 25, 2023.

Owens is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. The severity of these charges is heightened by Owens's alleged attempts to find ways to deceive a polygraph test.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, and then mislead investigators about what happened. The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings,” the New York Post quoted Attorney General Henry as saying.