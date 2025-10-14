US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fires ‘fat troops,’ says 'fat generals' won’t be tolerated as Texas Guard members replaced over fitness

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday (Oct 13) announced that several Texas National Guard troops had been replaced after failing to meet physical fitness standards, once again declaring that “standards are back” at the Department of War. The move apparently came about after a picture of Texas National Guard arriving in Illinois, Chicago, went viral with people slamming the apparently overweight soldiers for being "very very thick," among other more offensive things.

Viral photo behind firing?

Hegseth, who has previously said that "fat troops " and "fat generals" were unbecoming of the US military, posted an article with the headline "Some Texas National Guard troops replaced

in Illinois after failing to meet standards," with the caption: "Standards are back at The @DeptofWar".

The photo of the arriving troops was clicked by the Associated Press’ Erin Hooley. It went viral online, prompting questions about fitness and readiness across US forces. However, as per Daily Beast it was not clear whether any of the soldiers in the photo had been removed from duty.

Previously, on Oct 9, the National Guard in a statement said, "All National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are required to meet service-specific height, weight and physical fitness standards at all times."

"When mobilising for active duty, members go through a validation process to ensure they meet requirements. On the rare occasions when members are found not in compliance, they will not go on mission. They will be returned to their home station, and replacements who do meet standards will take their places," it added.

Hegseth and his obsession with fit vs fat

Hegseth, a former Army officer and Fox News host known for his outspoken views on military discipline, has repeatedly criticised what he calls “fat troops” and “fat generals,” saying they undermine the image and effectiveness of the armed forces.