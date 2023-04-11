US restaurant scales spice chart from 'Zero spice' to 'India very spicy'; goes viral

A spice chart, which is provided along with the menu, at a restaurant in the United States went viral on the social media platform.

Indian cuisine is famous for its spices that elevate the heat level of a dish. While many people have a spice tolerance, some may find it difficult.

So, understanding the different levels of spice needs of people, a restaurant in the United States has prepared a spice chart for their dishes, which went viral.

The restaurant has scaled the spice chart from 'Zero spice' to 'India very spicy.'

Sharing the spice chart, Twitter user Aditi Shekar wrote, "I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda, and this is hilarious."

Along with the chart, Shekar also posted a picture of the menu. While ordering Paneer Butter Masala at the restaurant, she was handed over the spice chart from which she can choose the level of spice which will suit her taste.

The first option given was zero spice, followed by American mild, American medium, American spicy, Indian mild, Indian medium, Indian spicy, and Indian very spicy.

I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious:

The spice chart was shared on Twitter just a few days ago. Since the tweet has been posted, it has received 2.2 million views along with various likes and comments.

Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "This is perfect. I always get confused about which restaurant has what kind of spice level. Everyone has different mild and medium spicy. This is a very good distinction."

Another said, "LOL. I live in Bethesda, and I'm dying to know what restaurant this is!" "This is adapting experience based on user data. I would highly rate this restaurant for this service. Lol,” said a Twitter user.

Accepting the need for a spice chart, a Twitter user confessed, "Im American and white but I eat extremely spicy but restaurants never trust me. I have to say indian or Thai extra spicy "as hot as you can make it" for them to actually make it spicy. When I go with Indian or Asian friends/fam they have to chime in 'yes asian spice for him'."

Meanwhile, a Twitter user asked, "Did the restaurant actually stick to the selected option, or is this just pre-order conditioning so people don't come back complaining?"

Replying to the tweet, Shekar said, "The wild thing was my sambar was suppper spicy and my paneer wasn’t (I went with Indian mild). So torn about what to do next time! (sic)"

