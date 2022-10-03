US: Man sent for grocery shopping by wife wins lottery of $190K, intends to distribute money amongst family

Just imagine you go for grocery shopping and then luck plays its role and you win a lottery for $190K. Isn't it incredible?

A similar instance happened in the United States when a man claimed to the Michigan Lottery that his wife sent him to the grocery shop, which turned out to be quite fortunate for him as he ended up winning the lottery for $190,736 (Rs 1.5 crore).

Preston Maki, 46, claimed that he wouldn't have purchased the ticket if it weren't for his wife and her messages.

Maki said, "I was finishing up my day at work when my wife sent me a text message asking me to make a stop for groceries on my way home." He further added, "I usually don't play Fantasy 5 unless the jackpot is more than $200,000, but I saw it was close and decided to buy five easy picks," Times Now reported.

He then claimed to have checked his ticket the following day. Maki said, "The next morning, I was in the kitchen and scanned the ticket with the Lottery's mobile app and saw I was the jackpot winner! Winning is so unimaginable."

He stated that he plans to divide his award among his family and set aside a portion for investments.

Another such instance is claimed to have happened when a man is said to have gone for a similar shopping run and won a jackpot of $1.8 million (Rs 15 crore).

According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner said that he ran out of milk and needed it for his morning coffee, and then he casually glanced at the customer service desk and made an impulse purchase of a purchaser ticket.

(With inputs from agencies)

