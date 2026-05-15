/US Justice Department accuses Yale Medical School over admissions discrimination and DEI policies. Here's what it means

The United States Department of Justice on Thursday (May 14) accused Yale School of Medicine of discriminating against white and Asian applicants following a year-long investigation into the university’s diversity-related admissions practices. The allegations mark the latest development in President Donald Trump’s broader campaign against American universities, which he has repeatedly criticized for promoting ‘woke’ ideologies and implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies that his administration views as unfair.

"Yale's documents show that its leadership intentionally selected applicants based on their race," the Justice Department said in a statement. The department said it is seeking a voluntary agreement with Yale to ensure the university’s admissions process complies with federal law. According to the Justice Department, admissions data suggested that “Black and Hispanic students have a much higher chance of admission to Yale than White or Asian students with the same test scores.” Responding to the allegations, Yale School of Medicine defended its admissions process and said it remained “confident in the rigorous admissions process.”

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The institution added that admitted students “demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and personal commitment” and noted that its graduates continue to become leaders in healthcare, scientific research, and public service. “We will carefully review the Department of Justice’s letter,” the school said. The Justice Department’s findings referenced the 2023 Supreme Court of the United States ruling that struck down race-based affirmative action policies in university admissions. While the court prohibited race as a direct admissions factor, it allowed universities to consider applicants’ personal experiences related to race.

Federal officials argued Thursday that Yale failed to fully comply with that decision. The move follows a similar action taken last week against the medical school at the University of California, Los Angeles, where the Trump administration alleged that Black and Hispanic applicants with lower qualifications were unfairly favored during admissions. Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has intensified efforts to pressure universities that he believes lean too far left politically.