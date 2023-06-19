US divided? Man creates his own country where wearing 'crocs' is not allowed

In a bizarre step, radio DJ Randy 'R Dub' Williams, after travelling to over 190 UN-designated countries across the world, has established his own micronation called 'Slowjamastan' and made himself 'Sultan' of the territory, which spreads across 11 acres in the Golden State.

The radio DJ from San Diego, after visiting so many countries, decided to create his own country under his rule.

"I've seen some incredible places that many people do not get the chance to travel to … What's next for me, it's to make a country of my own," Williams said while speaking to FOX 5.

The micronation, like any other country, has rules for residents. The actions outlawed include eating string cheese by biting through it and not pulling it apart, playing 'mumble rap' music and wearing crocs.

The United States has not officially recognised the micronations although 16 countries have stamped Williams' Slowjamastan passport. The man has claimed that 5,000 people have signed up for becoming his country's citizens.

Slowjamastan and other micronations are independent, however, not formally recognised by sovereign states. There are around 70 such countries around the world. Micronation with the national anthem, parliament Williams got the idea of creating Slowjamastan after coming across a micronation in Nevada called the 'Republic of Molossia'.

After purchasing the land in 2021, the Sultan made efforts to cultivate it into a nation and place it on the map.

The micronation has its own national anthem called 'Slowjamastan (I think It's Gonna Be an Awesome Place),' and also has a national animal - the ringtail raccoon and a 'parliament'.

The currency of Slowjamastan is the 'duble'. Speaking about the structure of the government, Williams said it's a dictatorship which becomes a democracy occasionally.

"We are a republic on some days, but on (other) days we have a dictatorship. I am the great leader that makes the rules, although sometimes … we let the community chime in on issues that are important to the Slowjamastani," the radio DJ said.

Apart from the ban on mumble rap and crocs, residents are also not permitted to drive in the left lane unless another car is actually passing by.

"The sultan is the sultan of slow jams. He loves the Boys II Men, and the Usher, and the Alicia Keys, Luther Vandross and Anita Baker," Williams said.

"The sultan is the sultan of slow jams. He loves the Boys II Men, and the Usher, and the Alicia Keys, Luther Vandross and Anita Baker," Williams said.

"That's just kind of the tie-in we wanted – the land of slow jams where people could come and just vibe out and relax," he added.