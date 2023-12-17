US: 85-year-old man fatally stabs wife because he didn't want to eat pancakes she made

In a shocking turn of events, an 85-year-old man in the United States has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing his 81-year-old wife to death, stemming from a dispute over breakfast. Steven Schwartz was charged with second-degree murder in an incident that occurred in their Washington DC home on December 10.

The tragedy unfolded when Schwartz purportedly resisted eating the pancakes prepared by his wife, Sharron Schwartz. Due to health changes following a recent stroke, he claimed his diet had been significantly altered. Reports indicate that his wife, out of concern and love, was attempting to assist him in regaining weight.

The unsettling confession

On the fateful morning, a disagreement ensued when Schwartz declined the pancake offered by his wife. The situation escalated, with Schwartz recounting that he heard a plate crash, prompting him to grab a carving knife. In a chilling confession, he admitted to threatening self-harm with the knife and claimed the next memory was discovering his wife on the ground.

"I killed her, Oh my Lord. I don't remember; it was a crazy fight!" Schwartz allegedly exclaimed from the back of a police cruiser.

Also watch | Will you drink a coffee made through animal poop? Following screams heard by neighbours, the couple's son was contacted. Schwartz, after admitting to the stabbing, handed the knife to his son. In an attempt to prevent further harm, officers deployed a Taser to subdue the elderly man. Both husband and wife were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Sharron Schwartz was tragically declared dead.

The autopsy disclosed that Sharron Schwartz suffered a fatal stab wound in the back, the blade piercing her heart.

Schwartz, released from the hospital, faces charges of second-degree murder while armed.