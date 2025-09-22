A newlywed woman in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh was bitten by a snake after being reportedly locked inside a room, where the reptile was released following anger over the non-payment of dowry. Her condition deteriorated soon after the snake bite, but the family reportedly did not help her. It was only after her sister intervened that she was finally rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred on September 18 in the Colonelganj area of the Kanpur district. The sister of the married woman, Rizwana, claimed that Reshma was locked in the room and the snake was released through the drain, resulting in the snake biting her leg late at night, according to a report in India Today.

Tension increased soon after Reshma's marriage

After the snake bite, Reshma screamed in pain, but despite opening the door, the family members stood outside laughing. Somehow, she managed to communicate with her sister Rizwana by phone. Following the arrival, after Rizwana found her in a critical condition, she rushed to a hospital and was admitted for urgent medical treatment.

Rizwana alleged that tension flared soon after Reshma's marriage to Shahnawaz on March 19, 2021. She claimed that her sister's in-laws began taunting and harassing her over dowry since the marriage. Although the bride's family had already provided Rs 1.5 lakh previously, matters worsened when their demand for an additional Rs 5 lakh was not fulfilled, leading to an escalation of the dispute.

Acting on Rizwana’s complaint, police filed a case against Shahnawaz, along with his parents, elder brother, sister, and three other individuals. The charges levelled against them include attempted culpable homicide.

Newlywed woman hangs herself to death in MP

In a similar incident on Sunday, a 23-year-old newly married woman died by hanging in the Jabalpur district of Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly being assaulted and harassed by her in-laws over dowry demands, according to a report in the Free Press Journal.