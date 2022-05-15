Underwater wedding destination: Luxury submarine with restaurant & casino

Underwater wedding (Photo Courtesy: U-boat worx) Photograph:( Others )
The UWEP (Under Water Entertainment Platform) offers Michelin-star underwater restaurant complete with a casino along with a conference space as a unique wedding destination.
Imagine a wedding underwater at a depth of 200 meters with 120 guests in a spacious submarine which includes crew and staff.
The UWEP (Under Water Entertainment Platform) offers a Michelin-star restaurant complete with a casino along with a conference space as a unique wedding destination.
(Photo courtesy: u-boat worx)
Also Read: Covid fails to deter luxury sector
In fact, the submarine can also host corporate meetings and social events - all underwater. The submarine can stay afloat underwater for up to 18 hours.
(Photo courtesy: u-boat worx)
Watch: Why luxury brands are celebrating Macron's big win in France?
It also has a "sundeck" where guests can enjoy the sunset. It has fourteen windows which provide a ringside view of the underwater world along with exterior lights to illuminate the surroundings.
(Photo courtesy: u-boat worx)
The new class of submarine is battery operated with luxury washrooms.
(With inputs from Agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE