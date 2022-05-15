Underwater wedding destination: Luxury submarine with restaurant & casino

Imagine a wedding underwater at a depth of 200 meters with 120 guests in a spacious submarine which includes crew and staff.

The UWEP (Under Water Entertainment Platform) offers a Michelin-star restaurant complete with a casino along with a conference space as a unique wedding destination.

(Photo courtesy: u-boat worx)

In fact, the submarine can also host corporate meetings and social events - all underwater. The submarine can stay afloat underwater for up to 18 hours.

(Photo courtesy: u-boat worx)

It also has a "sundeck" where guests can enjoy the sunset. It has fourteen windows which provide a ringside view of the underwater world along with exterior lights to illuminate the surroundings.

(Photo courtesy: u-boat worx)

The new class of submarine is battery operated with luxury washrooms.

