In the UK, in a first, a child was born from a womb transplant. While it may sound like something right out of science fiction, baby Amy Isabel Davidson is nothing short of a miracle.

The birth is the result of 25 years of painstaking research.

A womb transplant

Amy's mom, Grace, as per Mirror, received the amazing gift of love, the womb, from her sister.

36-year-old Grace Davidson's sister, 42-year-old Amy Purdie, gave her the uterus in the UK's first successful womb transplant surgery in 2023.

The miracle baby's birth gives new hope to thousands of women unable to conceive due to uterine infertility.

Amy was born on February 27 via planned Caesarean section at London's Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital. She weighed 4.5 lbs (around 2 kg) at the time of her birth.

For Grace and her husband Angus, 37, Amy's birth is nothing short of a miracle. "It was just hard to believe she was real. I knew she was ours, but it's just hard to believe," Grace said.

Why did Grace need a womb transplant?

Grace was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome, a rare condition that affects one in 5,000 women and results in an underdeveloped or absent uterus. Diagnosed at 19, Grace always feared she might never carry a child — until medical science caught up with her dreams.

With seven embryos created and frozen through IVF ahead of the transplant, one was successfully transferred several months after the operation. A year later, baby Amy arrived — named in honour of both her aunt, who selflessly donated her womb, and consultant surgeon Isabel Quiroga, who led the transplant team.

The man behind the miracle is Professor Richard Smith, who has led research into womb transplantation for over 25 years.

"So far we've done one living donor transplant, which is baby Amy, and we've done three deceased donor transplants. Those (deceased donor transplant) patients are all well, healthy, and their wombs are functioning normally.

"We certainly hope in future that, of course, they will go on to have babies. At the end of the day, the purpose is not to transplant the uterus, the purpose is to have a baby. And finally, for our living donor, we have proof of purpose," he noted.

