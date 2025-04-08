A luxury car rammed multiple pedestrians and vehicles in India's Rajasthan on Monday night (April 7) and killed at least two people and injured eight. As the incident followed, locals present at the time of the incident caught the driver of the SUV and handed them to police. The incident happened in Jaipur.

"Two people died in the crash — Avdesh Pareek (37) and Mamta (50); others are undergoing treatment," police said. Authorities received information that the same car had hit other cars in a separate incident.

The initial probe suggested that the driver was "heavily drunk" and the death toll could increase as people who were injured were in critical condition at the hospital.

Senior police officers and Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi reached the hospital to check on the condition of the victims.

"We saw nine injured people being taken to the hospital. A woman and her brother are in serious condition, and a 17-year-old girl is also critical," Kagzi said. He added that among the eight injured, three are in in serious condition.

Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukundacharya said the driver was so drunk that he was barely conscious. "The driver also hit a person on the MI Road, the same car had also hit people in Galta Gate area," he said, TOI reported.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV seemed out of control as it sped through the narrow lanes of Nahargarh, hitting several people and damaging parked vehicles.

(With inputs from aegncies)