Frozen in time: Golden pocket watch that sank with Titanic sold at auction, 110 years on

A pocket watch belonging to a clerk who was in the massive ship Titanic that sank last century has been sold for £98,000 ($115,876) at an auction. The watch was sold at Henry Aldrige & Sons in Devizes on Saturday (Nov 19), 110 years on.

The auction centre is known for selling belongings from the Titanic.

The watch, frozen in time, belonged to Oscar Woody, who died along with 1,520 others while travelling on the luxurious cruise ship that sank in the Atlantic ocean after hitting an iceberg.

Wood's body was discovered after 10 days. Among the treasured items, his broken watch was also found, which was then handed to his wife.

The watch's screen was smashed and his two hands snapped off. His frozen watch shows the time the ship submerged into the cold North Atlantic ocean. The Titanic reportedly sank at 21 minutes past two on April 14, 1912.

Other items sold at the auction include a first-class menu card, a list of first-class passengers list and an ornate dessert plate.

The first class menu that showed plover on toast was sold for £50,000 ($ 59,120), while the passenger list was sold for £41,000 ($48,478).

An ornate plate was sold for £20,000 ($23,648) and a section of a column from the 'a la carte' restaurant was sold for £23,000 ($27,195).

Earlier, during an auction in 2017, a fur coat owned by a first-class stewardess was sold for £150,000 ($177,361). In the same year, a letter by a Titanic passenger Oscar Holverson was sold for £126,000 ($148,983).

