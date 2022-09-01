Watch | Breath-taking video shows Titanic’s 15-tonne anchor

A new breath-taking video went viral showing the Titanic’s 200-pound anchor chain, enormous portside anchor, and single-ended boiler that was dropped to the seafloor as the ship split into two parts and sank more than 110 years ago. This expedition lasted for eight days and took place in May.

The video was shot by diving tour company OceanGate Expeditions, and it exhibits an astounding level of textures and hues that have not been seen by human eyes since April 12, 1992. The team was able to zoom in on particular places with a resolution of about 80,000 pixels (8k).

Dramatic degradation evidence, including a rail that collapsed and fell away with the Titanic, was also photographed.

Also read | NASA engineers repair spacecraft that's 14 billion miles away from Earth

The Titanic’s massive 15-tonne portside anchor, which was covered deep down can now be seen in the video. The video was taken by the firm on its second annual voyage to the Titanic.

Mission specialists and researchers were transported to the enormous ship. Each mission expert’ or citizen explorer's seat on the Titanic Expedition was $125,000 from the previous year and traveled 370 miles from Newfoundland, Canada to the Titanic debris, UK Today News reported.

Also read | Experience of playing music in childhood and adolescence linked to better cognitive ability in old age: Study

The mission descended deep beneath the North Atlantic until the submarine’s lights flashed on the enormous ship.

However, experts believe that even though such visits to the ship are exciting, they also believe that over the years, expeditions such as James Cameron’s infamous dive in the year 2001 and salvage missions have further compromised the 108-year-old hull’s structural integrity.

The gigantic ship had 2,224 passengers and crew on board. Of those, 1,517 perished when the enormous ship struck an iceberg.

(With inputs from agencies)