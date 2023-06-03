This video of people performing yoga while drinking beer divides internet

It may sound bizarre to consume alcohol while performing asanas, but the participants at a yoga session in Denmark seem to have indulged in beer, as a video on social media shows. While none of us would believe that alcohol and yoga could be mixed, in the video that has now gone viral, the practitioners at the Copenhagen gathering are seen sipping beer while performing yoga.

News agency AFP recently shared a clip of the yoga session and it stirred a debate on the internet. The video shows around 100 people performing yoga by the Copenhagen harbour. What left us spellbound was their unique approach to yoga as they held a can of beer while doing different asanas. The participants were carrying “cans of crisp, cold, refreshing beer” in their hands. They were also sipping beer amid the exercise. VIDEO: Around 100 people gather to perform yoga by the Copenhagen harbour - cans of crisp, cold, refreshing beer in hand. The booze-fuelled class has been open for four years, and appears popular with its practitioners. pic.twitter.com/zM2kAlM9jg — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 2, 2023 ×

“Around 100 people gather to perform yoga by the Copenhagen harbour — cans of crisp, cold, refreshing beer in hand. The booze-fuelled class has been open for four years, and appears popular with its practitioners,” read the caption of the video.

In the video, Anne Lund, a yoga instructor, can be seen saying that she wants people to feel good and it is a bit different from what others do. “I want people to feel good, laugh and have a nice experience. It’s totally basic yoga exercises. We drink sometimes during the exercise, sometimes in between. And hopefully it’s a bit funny and a bit different. People get to go from it with a smile and feel maybe they can feel something in their body they haven’t done before,” she said.

As the video proceeds, we can also hear Jacob, a yoga practitioner, saying the session was free and that too, with beer which led him to take part in the event. He said, “Some of my friends told me about this little quirky event, down here. It was free and there was beer and then why not, I just showed up! It was so amazing just sitting here in the sun and getting a little bit of exercise while drinking a beer, it couldn’t be better.”

The viral video quickly grabbed the attention of the users and amassed over 80K views. Netizens were quick enough to react to the video. The internet appeared divided as some of them appreciated the initiative while many others criticised for maligning yoga.

“One of the many degradations in the EU!” wrote a user. One of the many degradations in the EU! — Umesh (@cdrumesh) June 3, 2023 ×

Another user called the practice a mockery of ancient wisdom. He wrote, “What a mockery of the ancient wisdom of Yoga. The West needs to learn about culture since they have none of their own! Neanderthals!” What a mockery of the ancient wisdom of Yoga.

The West needs to learn about culture since they have none of their own!

Neanderthals! — J’accuse (@moi_artiste) June 2, 2023 ×

However, few others found the video “great.” Great! 👍 — Just_Anybody (@GiJoe1718) June 2, 2023 × Reportedly, the concept of performing the asanas while drinking beer was introduced in 2013 by the Americans.