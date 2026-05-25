/THIS device could detect Cancer 10,000 times more accurate from one drop of blood

A single drop of blood may soon help detect early-stage cancer, according to Wen Liaoyong of Westlake University in Hangzhou. Wen and his team have transformed a cancer detection system that once required equipment the size of a refrigerator into something that fits in your hand while improving its accuracy nearly 10,000 times more than traditional methods.



“This work establishes a scalable and robust nanophotonic biosensing paradigm for miniaturised, high-performance diagnostics in clinical, remote and at-home settings,” Wen wrote in the introduction of the paper, which was published in the journal Nature Photonics on May 13.

Special 3D chip

Add WION as a Preferred Source

To achieve this result, scientists have changed the method to measure the signal. Instead of measuring light's wavelength, scientists have used a special 3D chip to measure the intensity of light. It allows the device to detect very small changes in the blood sample.

In response, Wen Liaoyong stated that if the measurement range is connected to a 1-meter ruler, it can detect all small changes. In addition, the research team is also looking to find a way to drastically reduce the cost of manufacturing the chip.