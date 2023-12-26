Stray dog rescued from English village seven years after it went missing

Rescuers in the UK have apparently found a 12-year-old dog roaming in an English village that went missing nearly seven years ago.

Volunteer nonprofit Lost Dog Recovery UK South shared a Facebook post, mentioning details about the miraculous rescue.

Last month, they were informed about a small black dog roaming around in Crawley Down, a village in West Sussex, England.

“Realizing it could just have been an ‘owned dog allowed to roam’ situation, a camera was taken over and food left anyway until more information could be gathered,” the nonprofit was quoted as saying by CNN.

It stated that the dog appeared on camera several times over the following days.

The rescuers also learnt from the locals that the dog had been taken care of for several years and was in “good condition.” They soon figured out it was a senior dog as it had greying eyebrows and muzzle.

After establishing a meal routine for the dog over several days, the rescuers lured her into a secure cage with warm chicken.

Later it was found that the dog had a microchip, which said her name was ‘Rose’.

The microchip also revealed that Rose had gone missing in March 2017, within 24 hours of being adopted.

Further investigation revealed that Rose had been sighted within 10 days of her disappearance but could not be located.

Watch: Hachiko: World's most loyal dog turns 100 × “Although we will never know when exactly she came to settle in Crawley Down, what we do know is that she is finally safe, and now will not spend the rest of her senior years fending for herself in the cold and wet,” the post read.

The nonprofit contacted Rose’s initial owners and told them about the rescue; however, they had already relocated and they couldn’t care for the dog any longer.

“They (initial owners) are thrilled she is safe and unhurt and, of course, sad they aren’t able to take her back,” the Facebook post read.

Currently, the dog is receiving care at Last Chance Animal Rescue in Edenbridge, a town in Kent, England.