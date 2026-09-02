/Someone renamed Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to ‘orange-coloured man’ on Google Maps

Donald Trump became the subject of a joke when someone went online and renamed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Google Maps. It is now visible as "Ozaawiminaanzo Inini Reflecting Pool", an Ojibwe translation of the words "orange-coloured man." Ojibwe are a major Indigenous people of North America. Google has an automated moderation system which vets any new name for a place and other changes to Maps. Reports claim that the "orange man" name edit was visible for hours and was surprisingly accepted by Google on Monday. It was taken down the next afternoon.

“OMG My place edit was actually accepted by Google’s moderators!” a Reddit user posted on a Canada-themed forum on Monday. The unidentified person urged people to leave a review of the Ozaawiminaanzo Inini Reflecting Pool before the name is taken down. "I don’t know how long this will last before someone notices and someone in D.C. has it removed, so when it shows up sometime in the next 22 hours, please leave a review of your experience visiting the Ozaawiminaanzo Inini Reflecting Pool!"

Users played along the joke, and more than 100 reviews were dropped within the time the name stayed up. Also Read: Now we know that the Reflecting Pool sealant was indeed knifed, and who did it

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Reflecting Pool peeling debacle

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been in the news for the $13.1 million renovation, after which the water turned green from algae blooms, and the paint started peeling. Trump claimed someone deliberately damaged the pool, even accusing former Olympic canoeist David Hearn of vandalising the pool. He was arrested after US Park Police officers alleged he pulled up pieces of the bottom lining from the pool. All charges against Hearn were dropped the next month. Also Read: Trump admits ‘contractor error’ damaged Reflecting Pool, still blames Olympian

Hullabaloo over Lake Ontario