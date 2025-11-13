The White House came out swinging on Wednesday (Nov 12), dismissing fresh claims that US President Donald Trump was aware of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minors. Calling the recently released collection of shocking emails "a manufactured hoax" by Democrats, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Trump "did nothing wrong". This comes as House Democrats released a batch of emails suggesting that Epstein believed Trump knew about his crimes and had spent time with one of his victims. In one 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein allegedly wrote that Trump "spent hours" with the woman later identified as Virginia Giuffre. "He has never once been mentioned," Epstein said, while referring to Trump as "that dog that hasn't barked".

White House defends Trump's honour

Addressing the media during a press briefing, Leavitt insisted that Trump kicked out Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years ago, because he was "a paedophile and a creep." She said that the emails that were recently made public "prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong."

Trump's press secretary claimed that the current "administration has done more with respect to transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein than any administration ever." She said that the Justice Department has "turned over thousands of documents" to the American people, and that the administration was cooperating with the House of Representatives’ oversight committee. "That’s part of the reason you are seeing these documents that were released today," she said, hogging credit for the Democrat revelations.

Leavitt then accused Democrats of leaking the emails to distract from the ongoing government shutdown fight. "There are no coincidences in Washington," she said. "It is not a coincidence that the Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news this morning ahead of Republicans reopening the government."

She also alleged that "now they're talking about it all of a sudden because President Trump is in the Oval Office," but "when Joe Biden was sitting in there, the Democrats never brought this up." She added that it "wasn’t an issue that they cared about because they actually don't care about the victims in these cases."

What do the emails show?

The emails, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, establish linkages between Trump and Epstein. Among them is a 2011 message from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell in which he claimed Trump "spent hours" with Virginia Giuffre. Another 2019 email shows Epstein allegedly telling author Michael Wolff that "of course he [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."