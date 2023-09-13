Sex Education Season 4: Check release date, story plot, cast and all you need to know about the Netflix drama

Sex Education, Netflix's hit Britsh drama series, is gearing up for its fourth season, and fans cannot wait to see more of their favourite characters. The show has tackled some sensitive topics while delivering hilarious and emotional moments.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sex Education Season 4.

When will Sex Education Season 4 be released in India?

The trailer for the most-awaited fourth season of Sex Education is out. Netflix gave a glimpse of the upcoming season in the trailer, which was released on September 12.

Netflix will release all eight episodes of Sex Education Season 4 on September 21.

Sex Education Season 4 Plot

Sex Education Season 4, Sex School, will feature the students of Moordale Secondary who jeopardised their school's funding after a bold and colourful display on Opening Day.

Otis and Eric will attend the Cavendish Sixth Form College. While Otis is nervous about setting up his clinic, Eric is praying they won't become losers again. However, Cavendish turns out to be a whole new world for them. They have daily yoga in the communal garden and a strong sustainability vibe. The popular kids here are famous for their 'kindness.' However, Otis is neither the only child at his home nor the only therapist in the school.

Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University in the United States. Viv does not like the new college's student-led and non-competitive approach.

Jackson struggles to get over Cal, and Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level. Adam tries to understand whether mainstream education is for him.

Sex Education Season 4 Cast

Many cast members from previous seasons will not be returning, including Simone Ashley (Olivia), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), and Rakhee Thakrar (Emily Sands). Here's the cast of the fourth and final season of Sex Education:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Aimée Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin

Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne Odusanya

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff

Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks

Daniel Ings as Dan

(With inputs from agencies)