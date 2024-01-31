Sesame Street's Elmo asked people how are they doing. What followed was unreal

Elmo had no idea that "the world around us was burning" until he asked how everyone was doing on X.

On January 29, Elmo, the red puppet character from the children's TV show Sesame Street, posted on X, "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" In response, thousands of people unloaded their existential dread and life problems on him.

The question prompted several internet users to vent about sharing their issues with the iconic children's show character who became their therapist for the day. A user replies, "Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here."

The post has garnered 167 million views and over 11,000 people have replied to it. It has 101,000 likes and 44,000 reposts.

Another user posted, "Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life."

Celebrities also joined the chain of replies to Elmo's post. Chance The Rapper said, "Honestly, I’m in a really good place rn." Famous American TV Personality, who often provides mental health advice to people, replied, "We've Got Issues."

Actress Rachel Zegler said, "Resisting the urge to tell elmo that i am kinda sad."

Most replies on Elmo's post made it a collective grievance-airing session. A user said, "I'm at my lowest. Thanks for asking." Another user replied, "elmo im depressed and broke."

Some people also shared memes and jokes on how the massive trauma dump might be too much for the poor puppet. A user posted, "Based on the replies we won’t be hearing from Elmo for a while."

The responses to Elmo's post were so overwhelming that the official X account of Sesame Street shared links to mental health resources. Despite the comments, Elmo tried his best to keep up. "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.#EmotionalWellBeing."

Many people wondered online whether Elmo himself might need some love. An X user asked, "Has anyone checked on you @elmo?"

Several users appreciated Elmo's initiative. NASA replied to his post saying, "Thanks for checking in @Elmo. Reminding you all that you are made of star stuff."