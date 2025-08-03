/Russia's 8.8 earthquake triggers volcanic eruption of massive volcano that remained dormant for 450 years

Russia's Krasheninnikov volcano, which has remained dormant for 450 years, has now erupted, said the nation's emergency authority on Sunday (Aug 3). This surprise volcanic eruption comes days after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake – the strongest quake on record – hit the region. The volcano in Russia's eastern Kamchatka region spewed a towering plume of ash, as shown in pictures released by Russian state media. As per the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program, the volcano last erupted in 1550.

Ash plume spreading

As per a Telegram post by the Kamchatka Ministry of Emergency Situations, the plume of ash spewing from the volcano is estimated to have reached the whopping altitude of 6,000 metres (19,700 feet). "The plume is spreading eastward from the volcano toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas along its path, and no ashfall has been recorded in inhabited localities," said the ministry in its post.

For now, the volcano has been assigned an "orange" aviation hazard code, said the ministry. This means that the flights in the area may be disrupted because of Krasheninnikov volcano.

The Krasheninnikov volcano eruption follows another volcanic eruption on Wednesday. The Klyuchevskoy volcano, which happens to be the most active volcano in Europe and Asia. As per the AFP, eruptions of Klyuchevskoy re very common. According to theGlobal Volcanism Program, in the last 25 years – since 2000 – at least 18 eruptions have been recorded.

Russia's mega earthquake