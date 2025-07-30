Russia suffered a massive 8.7 earthquake on Tuesday (Jul 29), which has left people shaken and has triggered tsunami warnings in the nation, along with Japan, and the United States. Terrifying visuals on social media not only show buildings shaking but also the first tsunami waves hitting the Russian coast along Severo-Kurilsk. Russia's emergency ministry, in a statement, confirmed that on the nation's far east coast, a port town has been flooded by tsunami waters. The epicentre of this strong quake, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS) was located 133 km southeast of Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky in Russia, at a depth of 74 km.