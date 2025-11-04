/SCARY! Roller coaster seat belt snaps as ride goes 120km/hr, couple hold down girl the entire time

A horrifying tragedy was averted at a Missouri amusement park when a girl's seatbelt snapped in the middle of a roller coaster ride. The incident happened at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City on October 11. Thankfully, a couple in front of her sprang into action and managed to keep her in her seat until the ride was over. They heard a “blood-curdling scream” and thought that the girl was simply letting it out because it was likely her first time on the Mamba roller coaster, KCTV5 reported. But then she yelled, "My seatbelt came undone." Chris Evins told the outlet that this happened soon after the ride started, and it was on the very first hill. "The girl sitting behind my wife just lets out this blood-curdling scream like I’ve never heard before,” he said. The roller coaster was going at 120 km/hr, and Chris immediately moved to secure the girl.

The couple managed to hold her the entire time

“I had looped my arm underneath her lap bar, which had a pretty big gap between her and the lap bar. So at this point, I’m seeing a huge space, no seatbelt,” Chris Evins said. He said he held the girl by the wrist while his wife pushed down on her legs. Chris soon realised that as the roller coaster went up and down, "it was going to lift her out of her seat." So they again changed their positions to "push down on her whole body to keep her from coming out of the seat" while the ride went over the hills. They were able to do so while being on the scary ride themselves, since the Evins are season ticket holders of the amusement park and were familiar with it. They successfully kept the girl safe till the very end.

What if it were someone else in those seats other than them, ask Evins