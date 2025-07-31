In a horrific incident, at least 23 people were injured after an amusement park ride in Saudi Arabia's Taif malfunctioned and broke into two on Thursday. Three people were also critically injured during the incident, which took place at Green Mountain Park in the Al Hada area of Taif, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

A video of the disturbing incident surfaced on social media showing a group of people enjoying the ride, swinging back and forth on a pole, when the central part of it broke into two halves. Before snapping the arm of the ride in half and collapsing with a massive thump, there was a crackling sound. The men and the women were seen screaming and praying on the ride.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, the report indicated that the ride's pole, known as ‘360 Degrees,’ recoiled at high speed and was striking some individuals standing on the opposite side. When the ride fell, some people who were still seated were also hurt.

Officials and emergency services reach the site

Soon after the incident, security and emergency services responded swiftly and reached the site, and officials have launched an urgent probe to determine the exact cause. In addition, all the injured were reportedly given first aid at the incident site and later rushed to hospitals for further treatment.