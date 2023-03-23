Ramadan in space: How will UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who sees 16 sunsets daily in space, observe fast

It's the holiest month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, when Muslims across the globe will be observing fast, even in space. Yes, you read it right. UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi arrived at the space station on March 3 and the only question boggling him is how will he be ending his fast, as he sees 16 sunsets daily at the space station.



You must be wondering why 16. Here, is the answer.



For centuries, a setting sun has signalled the end of fasting with delicious meals. But what if the sun's clockwork changes as it does for astronauts riding aboard the International Space Station? The orbiting laboratory whips around the Earth at the speed of 27,600 kilometres per hour (27,600 miles per hour) giving the traveller 16 sunrises and sunsets each day. Dizzy right? Well, it's true.

'It's not compulsory'

Sultan al-Neyadi is one of the few Muslim astronauts who have travelled to space, and his mission will end in five months. He then will be the first astronaut from UAE to complete a long-duration stay in space.

While al-Neyadi is in space, Muslims on Earth will be observing fast in Ramadan and till the time he'll return, they will celebrate two festivals — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

At a press conference before his space travel, al-Neyadi had said that six months is a long duration for a mission, which is a great responsibility. He added that since an 'astronaut' fits in the definition of 'traveller,' it excuses him from fasting during Ramadan.



"It's not compulsory if you're sick. So in that regard — anything that can jeopardise the mission or maybe put the crew member at risk — we’re actually allowed to to eat sufficient food to prevent any escalation of lack of food or nutrition or hydration."

He added that he'll wait and see how it goes.

Religion in Space:

Back in 1968, during NASA's Apollo 8 mission, astronauts read Genesis, the first book of the Bible, on their way to orbit the moon. Buzz Aldrin, who was with Neil Armstrong during their first landing in 1969 also took communion from the Eagle lunar lander, by taking a sip of wine and a bite of bread blessed by a Presbyterian minister back in Houston, just before taking their first steps on the moon.

In 2007, Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, a Malaysian astronaut became the first practising Muslim to stay on the International Space Station and the Islamic National Fatwa Council of Malaysia issued special guidelines for him and other future Muslim astronauts.

The council also said that though his flight coincided with Ramadan, he can postpone until he returned to Earth or he could fast in accordance with the time zone of the place from which he had launched.