Ram temple chief priest responds to Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘no invite’ remark, says ‘invitations only to…’

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks that he has not been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya saying the invitations have been extended only to the “devotees of Lord Ram”.

"Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that the BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion," the chief priest of Ram Temple said.

The consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16 according to temple officials. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

The chief priest’s reaction came in response to Uddhav Thackeray’s allegations on the BJP-ruled central government that the saffron party is ‘politicising’ the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Shiv Sena UBT chief said that the inauguration function shouldn't be politicised or centred upon a certain party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, was also criticised by Acharya Satyendra Das for his derogatory remark that “BJP is now left to announce Lord Ram as their candidate”.



“Sanjay Raut has so much pain that even he can’t express that, they were the ones who used to fight elections in the name of Lord Ram. Those who believed in Lord Ram are in power, what nonsense is he talking about? He is insulting Lord Ram,” the priest said.

Uddhav Thackeray claims ‘no invite’ for Ram temple

In the middle of the continuing dispute over the extension of invitations for the January 22 opening ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Thackeray asserted that he was not sent an invitation. However, he said that he does not need an invitation to visit the temple and can go to Ayodhya anytime he wants.

“Ram Lalla is mine too. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow. When I became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I went to Ayodhya. I visited Ayodhya before that also. Yes, I have not received any invitation and I don’t need one. I just have one request that this event should not be made a political one,” Thackeray added.