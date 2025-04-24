Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet recently weighed in on giving workplace feedback or criticism, as he said that addressing weaknesses sooner rather than later can help businesses and careers thrive. During LinkedIn's 'This is Working' podcast, Louvet explained that it depends on the extent of the "negative feedback".

The 60-year-old chief executive of a Fortune 500 company said, "If there's a big issue, then you've got to start with the issue and go straight on. And sometimes people need to be hit by a two-by-four across the forehead because it doesn’t always register."

Giving workplace criticism can be challenging, but when done correctly, it can help employees grow and improve. He said that he addresses minor concerns that aren't very disruptive, like being disorganised, by concentrating on the employee's abilities before laying it on thick. But he also said that major issues like consistently missing important deadlines may call for a harsh hand.

Louvet said, "Provide the feedback through the lens that these are opportunities for development. ,” Louvet, who’s led the fashion brand since 2017, added—and it’s a lesson he said he learned during his nearly 30-year tenure at Procter & Gamble.

"You have to spend the majority of your time on your strengths," Louvet said, further adding, "So 80% of your time on your strengths, 20% on your opportunities. If you spend all your time on your opportunities, you’re not going to be that effective."

It is often said that one should choose the right time and place before giving criticism so that the employee feels comfortable. The manager should also be specific and clearly define the issue or behaviour that needs improvement. The criticism should be specific actions or behaviours, rather than personal attacks.

A recent report from Canva, a graphic design platform, said that about 56% of employees currently feel appreciated or very appreciated at work. However, 44% feel unacknowledged or neutral in how their employer addresses their contributions, and 75% of workers overall wish they felt more valued.