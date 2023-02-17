'Proof of love': Thai man surprises wife with 'marriage certificate' tattooed on his hand

People are known to go beyond limits to express their love for each other. Those flowers, chocolates and gifts on Valentine's Day make you feel so special. But a Thai man had planned something different.

Proving the myth that marriage changes a man, a guy named Vall sat at a tattoo parlour shop for eight hours and got his marriage certificate tattooed on his arm to make his wife feel special, India Times reported.

According to the Thai daily newspaper Khaosod, Vall chose to do something different this year to profess his love for his wife. He went to the tattoo artist's studio in Kaeng Khoi Saraburi province, to get a tattoo.

He did not even leave any details of the certificate behind and even got the flowery border tattooed. The tattoo has been drawn with extra details on his hand, even the stamp on the original certificate.

When Vall showed the tattoo to his wife, she was shocked but soon came around to her husband's ultimate act of love.

That tattoo artist revealed that he had never drawn a marriage certificate before. He said that he was shocked when Vall came with the request and that the process of making the tattoo was long and tedious.

The artist said that the process for this was the same as others. He first copied the whole certificate onto Vall's arm with normal ink and then used the tattoo gun to perfect all the details.

After the image was posted on Facebook, users applauded Vall for his efforts.

One user said, "this is what is called actions speak lowder than words; this proof of love deserves a round of applause."

