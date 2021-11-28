New Zealand becomes first country in the world to legalise drug checking

On November 23, New Zealand made drug checking permanent by enacting a bill allowing a pilot programme providing harm reduction services at festivals to continue and extend its operations.

The new legislation will go into force on December 6th.

New Zealand is the first country to make drug checks explicit and, as a result, easier.

The pilot programme, which was approved in December 2020, was set to expire in December 2021.

The Ministry of Health proposed that the pilot be made permanent in April, prompting the creation of new laws.

According to the findings, 68 percent of participants changed their behaviour as a result of using the service, and 87 percent said they gained a better understanding of the risks of drug use after speaking with those who provided it.

The bill in New Zealand establishes strong legal safeguards for both those who provide the service and those who use it.

It does not make drug possession, purchase, or sale legal.

The measure was virtually adopted as written, with the clauses that made it just temporary being repealed.

