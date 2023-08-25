New Yorker saves little girl from 75-year-old man who sexually assaulted her

A New Yorker rescued a five-year-old girl, allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a 75-year-oldman. The little girl's mother reportedly left her with the suspect in Queens.

The good Samaritan spotted the girl with the suspect, Franz Villa, inside 74th Street, Roosevelt Avenue Station at around 4:30 PM ET and jumped into action. The unnamed hero from New York identified the suspect and the victim from a city-wide alert about the missing girl.

Franz met the little girl and her mother at a grocery store in Jackson Heights. He kidnapped the girl after the mother asked him to keep an eye on her.

According to the reports, the stranger snatched the child from the suspect before yelling for help to nearby police. The authorities arrived in time, arrested Franz and took the girl from him.

Authorities have charged Franz with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree and risking the child's welfare, the New York Post reported.

Cops arrested him on Thursday, August 24. Moreover, Kimberly Pijuan, the girl's mother, is facing charges for leaving the child with a man she hardly knew. She reportedly met Franz a few weeks before her daughter's kidnapping. The little girl has confirmed that Franz kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her.

Kimberly, 30, met Franz while shopping at a Foodtown supermarket on Tuesday, August 22. Franz offered to take her daughter to Frank D. O'Connor's playground. She asked him to bring the girl home within 30 minutes. However, surveillance footage revealed that Franz kidnapped the little girl and took her to his Upper East apartment. When Kimberly suspected her daughter was not returning, she called 911 at about 1 PM ET to report her missing daughter.

Police positioned an extensive network in hopes of finding the girl. They deployed a bloodhound, a drone, and a helicopter to search for her.

(With inputs from agencies)