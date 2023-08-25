Modi in Greece: Indian PM meets Greek counterpart, president

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Greece on Thursday (August 25), met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. Modi is the first Indian PM in the last 40 years to visit Greece. He arrived in the Balkans country at the invitation of Mitsotakis.

During the meeting (with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou), Modi talked about the success of Chandrayaan-3. "The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind..." Modi told the Greek president, adding that the results of data collected by the mission would help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind."

Modi was greeted with a ceremonial reception upon his arrival in Athens.

Modi meets Indian community amid 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants

PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Athens' Hotel Grande Bretagne. The community was seen waving the Indian flag and chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Modi, Modi."

Speaking to the news agency ANI, an Indian businessman in Greece said, "We feel great that PM Modi has come here. I am sure the PM's visit to Greece will raise the name of the country here."

Modi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. He will also meet business leaders from both countries and will have an interaction with the Indian community. A business lunch by the Greek PM has also been scheduled during the visit.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that Modi would have restricted and delegation-level talks with Mitsotakis. Both leaders would address key businesses of India and Greece after delegation-level talks.

